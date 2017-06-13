Andreas Makris: Walsall record signing departs after one season

Andreas Makris is a Cyprus international

Walsall striker Andreas Makris is to return to Cyprus less than a year after becoming the Saddlers' club record signing.

The 21-year-old, signed from Anorthosis Famagusta in August 2016, will join their Cypriot First Division rivals Apoel Nicosia for an undisclosed fee.

Makris's move to champions Nicosia is subject to international clearance.

He scored just once in his 35 appearances with Walsall, more than half of which were off the bench.

"The move has not quite worked out," said manager Jon Whitney. "But everyone could see how hard Andreas worked.

"He has been a pleasure to work with and hope that a return to his homeland will reinvigorate his club and international career."

The fee League One club Walsall paid for Makris was undisclosed, but more than the previous club record, the £175,000 paid to West Midlands rivals Birmingham City for Alan Buckley in 1979.