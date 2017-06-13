Stuart McCall: Bradford City reaffirm manager commitment

Stuart McCall's side were beaten 1-0 by Millwall in the play-off final at Wembley

Bradford City have released a statement confirming the position of manager Stuart McCall remains unchanged going forward into next season.

The statement, issued jointly by owners Stefan Rupp and Edin Rahic, McCall, Greg Abbott and James Mason, also says transfer funds will be available.

McCall led the Bantams to the League One play-offs last season, losing 1-0 to Millwall in the Wembley final.

"Stuart is our manager and will be staying," the statement reads.

Much of the speculation regarding McCall - a boyhood fan who went onto play and manage at Valley Parade - related to the ambition of the club after missing out on promotion to the Championship.

The departure of key players such as Billy Clarke and James Meredith heightened the rumours that McCall, 53, could stand down.

"In the wake of our disappointing defeat in the play-off final there has been a lot of discussion between us about how best we take the football club forward. The pain of that defeat has hurt us all," the statement continued.

"It wasn't the outcome we wanted, however we have taken some time to reflect and regroup. Recent speculation has been unfounded, hurtful and unhelpful.

"The money received from player transfers and our trip to Wembley will be re-invested in the squad, on the right players when the time is right.

"We have shown our commitment to investing money in players as recently as January with the £250,000 signing of Charlie Wyke.

"After constructive talks were held today we are now busy building a squad capable of challenging for promotion next year. This work has never stopped but we are not prepared to rush into any decisions. News will be released as when the time is right."