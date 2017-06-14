Joe Green: Guiseley sign ex-Newport County goalkeeper

From the section

Guiseley finished just one place and one point above the relegation places in 2016-17

Guiseley have signed former Newport County goalkeeper Joe Green on an undisclosed-length contract.

The 21-year-old spent last season with Scarborough Athletic, who are managed by ex-Guiseley boss Steve Kittrick.

Having spent time with Sheffield United as youngster, he joined Newport in 2015-16 and played an an FA Cup tie against Blackburn as a late substitute.

He will provide competition for Jonny Maxted at Guiseley, who were 20th in the National League last season.

