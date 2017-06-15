Blair Spittal: Winger joins Partick Thistle after Dundee United exit

Spittal scored five goals in his final nine games of the season at United

Partick Thistle have made Blair Spittal their first signing of the summer, landing the 21-year-old winger on a two-year deal.

Spittal leaves Dundee United under freedom of contract after two seasons at Tannadice.

He scored five goals in 40 appearances in the latest campaign as United lost out in the Premiership play-off final.

"He is an exciting player who will add a really strong threat to our wide areas," said Jags boss Alan Archibald.

"I think Blair will bring a creative force to our team and I hope he can continue the excellent form he showed at the end of last season.

"We have a really good group of lads and I definitely think Spittal compliments what is already here."

Thistle have also recruited goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon on a two-year contract.

The 19-year-old has been with Cowdenbeath since 2014, making 34 first team appearance over the past two campaigns.