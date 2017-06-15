Harry Beautyman: Stevenage sign Northampton Town midfielder

Harry Beautyman's final Northampton Town start came in January

League Two side Stevenage have signed midfielder Harry Beautyman on a free transfer from Northampton Town.

The 25-year-old joined the Cobblers from Peterborough for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal last summer and played 27 games in all competitions.

But only five of those came after Justin Edinburgh was appointed as Northampton manager in January.

He is Stevenage's third summer signing after the arrivals of Alex Samuel and James Ferry.

