Swansea City: Striker Bafetimbi Gomis is close to exit

Bafetimbi Gomis has made 12 appearances for the French national side

Swansea City striker Bafetimbi Gomis is close to a move to Galatasaray.

Gomis, 31, spent last season on loan at French club Marseille, where he finished top scorer with 20 goals.

Marseille were keen to keep the French international, but he's expected to have a medical in the next 48 hours to complete a move to Turkey.

It is reported Swansea will receive a fee of around £1.7m for the player, but the Swans have told the BBC that no deal has yet been finalised.

Gomis joined Swansea from Lyon in 2014 and scored 13 goals in 36 League starts.