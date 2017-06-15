Andre Wisdom: Derby County set to sign Liverpool defender

Andre Wisdom helped Derby reach the play-off final in the 2013/14 season

Derby County are on the verge of signing Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom for a fee which could rise to more than £4m, reports BBC Derby Sport.

The 24-year-old right-back played 38 games on loan with the Rams in the 2013-14 season and is expected to join for an initial fee of £2m.

Wisdom has also had loan spells with West Brom and Norwich City and was with Red Bull Salzburg last season.

He made a total of 22 appearances for the Austrian top-flight side.

Rams boss Gary Rowett has already recruited defender Curtis Davies and has said he wants to bring in another defensive player.

