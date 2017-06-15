Connor Mahoney: Blackburn's Tony Mowbray expects Nottingham Forest move for winger
Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray is resigned to losing Connor Mahoney and expects the out-of-contract winger to join Nottingham Forest.
The 20-year-old made 18 appearances last season as Rovers were relegated from the Championship.
Mowbray told BBC Radio Lancashire: "Let's hope he plays a lot of football and becomes a star and helps Forest get to the Premier League.
"That's where I hear the rumours might be, but let's wait and see."
