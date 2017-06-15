Premier Division: Bray Wanderers v Derry City (Fri)

Mark Salmon of Bray and Derry City's Dean Jarvis in action during Wanderers' 3-2 win in March

Premier Division: Bray Wanderers v Derry City Date: Friday, 16 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Venue: Carlisle Grounds Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Foyle 93.1 FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry City resume their league campaign away to Bray Wanderers on Friday night after a two-week mid-season break.

Derry lie third in the table, one point ahead of their opponents at the Carlisle Grounds, with a match in hand.

"The players had six days off and I've seen a great response on the training ground since then," enthused Candystripes' manager Kenny Shiels.

"New players coming into the squad has given a freshness to our thinking and a renewed competition for places."

Derry revealed earlier this week that they had signed defenders Eoin Toal, who has been training with the club, and Darren Cole, plus winger Jamie McIntyre.

The trio will be available for selection from 1 July, before which the club also face leaders Cork City at home and derby rivals Finn Harps away.

"We lost 3-2 to Bray earlier in the season but I consider it to be one of our best performances," said Shiels.

"They have good players and they are especially tough to beat at their own ground so we will have to be at our best.

"The players have stood tall this season and I am proud of them. They work hard and we are trying to put out a product that the people of the city can be proud of."