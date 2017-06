From the section

Celtic have agreed a deal to sign Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes, subject to a medical.

The 29-year-old Republic of Ireland winger scored against Celtic in the 2-1 Scottish Cup final defeat at Hampden last season.

Hayes, who was under contract at Pittodrie until 2019, had also been linked with English Championship outfit Cardiff City.

