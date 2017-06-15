Ryan Higgins: Torquay United sign right-back from Southport

From the section

Ryan Higgins spent his youth career with Everton and Birmingham City

Torquay United have signed defender Ryan Higgins from Southport.

Higgins, 23, made 38 appearances for Southport last season and now joins National League side Torquay following the Sandgrounders' relegation.

The former Chester and Telford right-back becomes the club's fourth summer signing following Josh Gowling, Jon-Paul Pittman and Jake Gosling.

"His athletic potential is fantastic and he's hungry to climb the league again," manager Kevin Nicholson said.

