Patrick Roberts: Celtic among 12 clubs vying to sign Manchester City winger

Patrick Roberts won two Premiership titles during his 18-month loan spell at Celtic

Celtic are one of 12 clubs pursuing the signature of Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts.

The 20-year-old spent 18 months on loan at Celtic Park, winning the treble last season, and is expected to leave City permanently ahead of the new season.

Nice, Porto and clubs from England and Germany are also keen on signing the England Under-20 international.

Celtic's latest offer is believed to be considerably well below City's valuation of Roberts.

The winger joined the Glasgow club on loan in January 2016 under Ronny Deila, winning the Scottish Premiership during his first season at the club.

Roberts then featured regularly under Brendan Rodgers last term, as Celtic went through the domestic season unbeaten and reached the group stages of the Champions League.

He scored 11 goals and created 19 more in his 41 appearances under Rodgers, and was a candidate for the SPFL Young Player of the Year award.

Roberts chose to remain at Celtic for the final weeks of last season, including the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen that Celtic won 2-1, rather than be called up for the Under-20 World Cup, which England went on to win.