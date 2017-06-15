Manny Parry: Dover Athletic sign Braintree Town defender

Manny Parry is Dover's fourth signing since the end of last season

National League side Dover have signed Braintree defender Manny Parry after his contract at Cressing Road expired.

Centre-back Parry joined Braintree from National League South side Margate on a deal until the end of last season in November.

The 23-year-old made 23 appearances for the Iron last season, but could not help them avoid relegation.

Details of the length of former Stoke and Millwall trainee Parry's contract at Crabble have not been disclosed.