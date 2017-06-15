Curtis Tilt: Blackpool sign Wrexham defender on two-year contract
League One side Blackpool have signed Wrexham defender Curtis Tilt on a two-year deal.
The 25-year-old is the Tangerines' first signing since they won promotion back to the third tier by beating Exeter in the play-off final in May.
Tilt joined Wrexham last summer from AFC Telford but ended 2016-17 on loan at Forest Green Rovers and helped them win promotion to League Two.
The deal also includes a one-year option at end of his initial two years.
