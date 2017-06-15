Rafal Grzelak: Hearts sign Polish defender on two-year deal

Ian Cathro has continued his summer recruitment at Hearts

Polish defender Rafal Grzelak has joined Hearts on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old's contract with Korona Kielce in his homeland had expired and Grzelak has also played for Wisla Plock, Dolcan Zabki and Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala.

He becomes head coach Ian Cathro's third summer signing.

"For me, it's important that this club will be my home and I'm really excited to be here," Grzelak told the Hearts website.

"I've had a really good impression from everybody that I've met here so far, and I've been told that the fans are fantastic.

"When I knew that I could come here, then I was very happy to come.

"My good features are that I am a strong player, who likes to tackle, and I prepare myself well for the physical side of the game. But I am also very calm on the ball.

"I can play in defence, both in the centre and on the left, and I can also play in the centre of midfield."

Hearts, fifth in last season's top flight, have already signed defender Christophe Berra and forward Cole Stockton so far this summer.

