Liam Lindsay: Partick Thistle defender set for Oxford talks after bid is accepted

Partick Thistle defender Liam Lindsay was named in the Premiership team of the season

Partick Thistle defender Liam Lindsay will hold talks with Oxford United after a bid worth an initial £250,000 was accepted.

The 21-year-old is due to travel south to meet the League One club's manager, Michael Appleton.

Lindsay was the only non-Celtic or Aberdeen player to be named in the Premiership team of the year.

The centre-back is keen to ensure that if he leaves Firhill, it is for a club that will provide first-team football.

If Lindsay accepts Oxford's offer, Partick Thistle would also be in line for future payments based on performance targets and any sell-on fee.

The League One club has looked to Scotland for players in the past, signing Marvin Johnson from Motherwell and Kane Hemmings from Dundee last summer.

Former Aberdeen striker Chris Maguire was also part of the Oxford United squad last season.