Danique Kerkdijk: Bristol City Women sign Netherlands defender for 2017-18

Danique Kerkdijk is part of the Netherlands women's Euro 2017 squad

Netherlands international Danique Kerkdijk will join Bristol City Women from FC Twente following next month's European Championships.

Kirkdijk, 21, has played in the Champions League for Twente as well as winning domestic honours with the Eredivisie Women side.

The defender has scored five goals in 88 games for the Dutch club.

"I was really impressed at the club's vision for the future," Kerkdijk told the club website.

"I believe this is the best place for me to grow and develop as a player."