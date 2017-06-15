Davy Klaassen: Everton complete £23.6m signing of Ajax midfielder and captain

From the section

Everton have completed the £23.6m signing of Ajax captain Davy Klaassen on a five-year deal.

The Netherlands midfielder, 24, has made 163 appearances, scoring 49 goals, since his debut for Ajax in 2011, winning three Eredivisie titles.

"It is difficult to leave Ajax but I think this is a good step for me now," Klaassen told Everton's website.

Everton earlier signed Jordan Pickford, 23, from Sunderland for £25m - a British record fee for a goalkeeper.

