Bersant Celina: Manchester City winger joins Ipswich Town on loan

Bersant Celina joined Manchester City's academy aged 16 after a spell at Stromsgodset in Norway

Championship side Ipswich Town have signed Manchester City winger Bersant Celina on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old, who has featured four times for City's first team, spent last season on loan at Dutch club FC Twente.

The Kosovo international scored five times in 27 appearances for the top-flight side and becomes Ipswich's fourth new arrival of the summer.

He follows the signings of Joe Garner, Emyr Huws and Tom Adeyemi, while Jordan Spence extended his stay at the club.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.