EFL Cup first-round draw: Sunderland away to Bury, Forest Green face MK Dons

Manchester United beat Southampton 3-2 at Wembley in last season's EFL Cup final

Relegated Sunderland will travel to Bury in the EFL Cup first round.

Forest Green, promoted from the National League, will host MK Dons in their first appearance in the competition, while FA Cup giant-killers Lincoln will be away to Rotherham.

The 35 ties will be played in the week commencing Monday, 7 August.

Hull City and Middlesbrough have been handed a bye into the second round, having finished above Sunderland in the Premier League last season.

Confusion over draw

The list of fixtures displayed on the stream following the draw contained a number of errors

There was confusion after the draw, which was streamed live from Bangkok, where the competition's new sponsors, energy drink company Carabao, are based.

A list of fixtures displayed on the stream showed Charlton drawn against two clubs, while AFC Wimbledon were also wrongly recorded as being at home to Swindon - the Dons were drawn at home to Brentford, and Swindon will be away to Norwich.

And Forest Green were listed as being away to Wolves, who were in fact drawn at home to Yeovil.

Charlton seemed to see the funny side of the draw confusion

The live stream was also hampered by sound problems, with listeners on some clubs' websites unable to hear the draw.

The EFL have since released a statement apologising for "a number of third party technical issues that affected coverage of [Friday's] Carabao Cup round one draw in Bangkok".

It continued: "There were inaccuracies - as a result of human error - in the live graphics output that resulted in confusion and incorrect ties being displayed on screen.

"In addition, some users did experience difficulties in accessing the stream on certain external platforms. Both issues are currently under investigation.

"The EFL can confirm that the draw was not compromised in any way and all clubs have received confirmation of their round one ties."

There are 12 former League Cup winners in the first round, with five-time champions Aston Villa the most successful side entering at this stage, ahead of four-time winners Nottingham Forest.

Villa have been handed an away tie at Colchester, while Forest host League One side Shrewsbury.

Newport County were drawn at home to Southend United, but the match will take place at Southend's Roots Hall stadium so the Welsh club can finish work on their pitch.

The final of this season's competition will take place at Wembley on Sunday, 25 February 2018.

The full draw for the first round of the EFL Cup is as follows:

North Section

Coventry v Blackburn

Nottingham Forest v Shrewsbury

Bradford v Doncaster

Mansfield v Rochdale

Grimsby v Derby

Barnsley v Morecambe

Oldham v Burton

Wigan v Blackpool

Bury v Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday v Chesterfield

Accrington v Preston

Fleetwood v Carlisle

Rotherham v Lincoln

Sheffield United v Walsall

Scunthorpe v Notts County

Crewe v Bolton

Leeds v Port Vale

South Section

Birmingham City v Crawley Town

Exeter City v Charlton Athletic

QPR v Northampton Town

Newport County v Southend United

Bristol City v Plymouth Argyle

Cardiff City v Portsmouth

Millwall v Stevenage

Oxford United v Cheltenham Town

AFC Wimbledon v Brentford

Norwich City v Swindon Town

Bristol Rovers v Cambridge United

Peterborough United v Barnet

Wycombe Wanderers v Fulham

Colchester United v Aston Villa

Wolves v Yeovil Town

Reading v Gillingham

Forest Green Rovers v MK Dons

Luton Town v Ipswich Town