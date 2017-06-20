Dover Athletic: Connor Essam rejoins National League club on two-year deal

From the section

Connor Essam had loan spells at Woking and Dover last season

Connor Essam has joined Dover Athletic on a two-year deal following a loan spell last season from Eastleigh.

Essam, 24, returns for his second permanent spell with the Whites having captained the club back in 2014-15 and played 15 games on loan last year.

The centre-back was released by Eastleigh last month after one year with the Spitfires.

Former Gillingham trainee Essam has also played for Crawley, Dartford, Woking and Luton Town.

