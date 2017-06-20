Ollie Turton: Blackpool sign Crewe Alexandra full-back

Ollie Turton played 50 times last season, scoring his only goal in a 2-2 draw at Blackpool

League One side Blackpool have signed Crewe Alexandra full-back Ollie Turton on a two-year contract, with the option of a further year.

The 24-year-old right-back had been offered a new deal with the Alex but he turned it down to join the Seasiders.

Turton came through the youth system at Crewe and made 190 appearances after his debut in 2011.

"I just felt like I was ready for a challenge again - this was the perfect opportunity," he said.

