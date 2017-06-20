Zimbabwe's Nakamba in Belgium move

Marvelous Nakamba (left) in action for Vitesse Arnhem against Sparta Rotterdam

Club Brugge have reached an agreement with Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem to sign Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba.

The Belgian club announced on Tuesday that the 23-year-old midfielder will sign a four-year contract once the formalities of a medical are concluded.

A statement on the Club Brugge website said: "Club reached today a principle agreement with Vitesse Arnhem and Marvellous Nakamba about the immediate transfer of the defensive midfielder."

"Nakamba is an energetic defensive midfielder with quality passing and impressive power in duels."

Nakamba had been on the radar of several European clubs including Turkish giants Fenerbahçe and another Belgian side Anderlecht.

His European adventure began with French club AS Nancy in 2012 before joining Vitesse two years later.

If Nakamba passes the medical to become Club Brugge's sixth signing of this transfer window, he will join countryman Knowledge Musona in Belgium's top flight.

The Warriors captain plays for KV Oostende.