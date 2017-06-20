Ryan Williams: Rotherham United sign Barnsley midfielder on two-year deal

Ryan Williams
Ryan Williams has also had spells with Fulham and Portsmouth

Rotherham United have signed midfielder Ryan Williams on a two-year deal following his release by Barnsley.

The 23-year-old Australian made 17 appearances for the Reds last season, scoring once.

"I think this will be a good career move for him, he has lived in the area, and he is a really good character," boss Paul Warne told the club website.

"All the people that I've spoken to speak highly of him, so I am really pleased to have him on board."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story