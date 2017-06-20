Ryan Williams: Rotherham United sign Barnsley midfielder on two-year deal
Rotherham United have signed midfielder Ryan Williams on a two-year deal following his release by Barnsley.
The 23-year-old Australian made 17 appearances for the Reds last season, scoring once.
"I think this will be a good career move for him, he has lived in the area, and he is a really good character," boss Paul Warne told the club website.
"All the people that I've spoken to speak highly of him, so I am really pleased to have him on board."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.
