Liam Lindsay: Partick Thistle agree fee with Barnsley for central defender

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald, right, rates Liam Lindsay highly

Partick Thistle have agreed a fee with English Championship side Barnsley for defender Liam Lindsay.

The 21-year-old centre-back has attracted interest from Oxford United, but on Saturday opted against joining the League One club.

Thistle boss Alan Archibald told BBC Scotland that Lindsay is eager to advance his career.

"Liam trained this morning and he'll probably go down and speak to Barnsley in the coming days," Archibald said.

"I spoke to Liam this morning just about overall interest from a few teams. At that time there wasn't a fee agreed so it was a different conversation, but he's an honest, great lad who just wants to do the best he can in his career. It's about him progressing."

Lindsay, who scored seven goals in 42 Thistle appearances last season, has spoken of his frustration at having never represented Scotland at any age group level.

But Archibald is hopeful he could catch the eye of Scotland manager Gordon Strachan if he continues to develop as a player.

"He is getting better all the time," Archibald added. "It's a position we are struggling for as a nation at this time but he has got to do it consistently and continually at the highest level he can and if he moves hopefully that will help him as well.

"But his time will come. Gordon has got one of the hardest jobs in football - I'm not going to tell him how to do his job. When the time is right, hopefully Gordon will pick him."