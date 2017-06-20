Wigan Athletic: Jake Buxton leaves League One club by mutual consent
Wigan Athletic defender Jake Buxton has left the club after terminating his contract by mutual consent.
The 32-year-old made 42 appearances last season, but could not save the Latics from relegation to League One.
He was only 12 months into a three-year contract but wanted to be closer to his family in Nottinghamshire.
"He's a great professional who gave 100% to the cause while with us and we respect the fact he has been honest," boss Paul Cook told the club website.