Cardiff City away at Burton Albion in Championship opener

Cardiff City finished 12th in the Championship in the 2016-17 season

Cardiff City will begin their 2017-18 Championship campaign with a trip to Burton Albion on Saturday, 5 August.

The first two home games see Aston Villa come to Cardiff City Stadium the following Saturday, with Sheffield United three days later on 15 August.

Cardiff are at Bolton Wanderers on 23 December then face Fulham at home on Boxing Day, while a trip to Queens Park Rangers awaits on New Year's Day.

Neil Warnock's side end the season on Sunday, 6 May at home to Reading.

Cardiff begin their EFL Cup campaign at home to League One new boys Portsmouth on Tuesday, 8 August.

The Bluebirds will enter the FA Cup in the third round on 5-8 January, with their opponents being drawn after the completion of the second round at the start of December.