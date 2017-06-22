Alex Sandro: Juventus receive 'substantial offer' for reported Chelsea target

Alex Sandro started Juventus' Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid in Cardiff last month

Juventus say they have received a "substantial offer" for Alex Sandro and will not prevent the left-back from leaving the club if he wants to.

Premier League champions Chelsea have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old Brazil international.

Blues boss Antonio Conte was in charge of Juve when they signed Sandro for 26m euros (£23m) from Porto in 2015.

Chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said: "If a player decides to leave... then at the end of the day he has to go."

Sandro has won back-to-back league and cup doubles at Juventus and played in the side that lost in the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

Juve have already agreed to let right-back Dani Alves, a target for Manchester City, leave after one season in Turin.