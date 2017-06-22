Tom Champion: Boreham Wood sign former Barnet and Cambridge United midfielder

Tom Champion has previously played for Dartford, Cambridge United and Barnet

National League side Boreham Wood have signed former Barnet and Cambridge United midfielder Tom Champion on a one-year contract.

The 31-year-old left the Bees at the end of the season after making 57 appearances across two seasons.

He had a brief five-game spell in non-league's top flight last season on loan at Lincoln City.

"The project that is going on at Boreham Wood is something that I really want to be a part of," he said.

"I think that the vision of Luke Garrard was a big part in me coming to the club, I have known Luke for a long time and kept up-to-date with how he was doing at Boreham Wood and how he's worked through the ranks there and how well he has done."