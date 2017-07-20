James Bolton: Shrewsbury Town sign Gateshead defender on two-year contract

James Bolton made more than 100 appearances in the National League for Gateshead and Halifax Town

Shrewsbury Town have signed Gateshead defender James Bolton on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Bolton, 24, moves up two divisions to League One, having made 39 appearances in the National League last season.

The former Macclesfield and Halifax right-back becomes Shrewsbury manager Paul Hirst's 10th summer signing.

"It's always been my goal to play in the Football League, so if I get the opportunity I'm confident I can get up to pace," he told BBC Radio Shropshire.

Although he can play at centre-back, Hirst confirmed Bolton will play at right-back in the absence of the injured Joe Riley.

Summer market moves at the Meadow

Goalkeepers: Craig MacGillivray (Walsall), Dean Henderson (Manchester United - loan)

Defenders: Zak Jules (Reading)

Midfield: Jon Nolan (Chesterfield), Ebou Adams (Norwich City - loan), Daniel James (Swansea City - loan)

Strikers: Lenell John-Lewis (Newport), Arthur Gnahoua (Kidderminster Harriers), Carlton Morris (Norwich City - loan)

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.