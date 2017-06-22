Graham Kelly: Port Vale sign Sheffield United defender on one-year contract

New Port Vale signing Graham Kelly spent time last season on loan at Stalybridge Celtic

Port Vale have made their sixth summer signing - and their fifth in three days - by bringing in defender Graham Kelly from Sheffield United.

The 19-year-old left-back has signed a one-year contract, with the option of a second year.

Kelly made his debut for the Blades against Coventry City at the end of the 2015-16 season - and also played last term in the EFL Trophy.

He went on loan to Stalybridge Celtic at the start of the 2016-17 campaign.

Kelly's arrival follows the return to Vale Park of striker Tom Pope and this week's signings, winger Cristian Montano, goalkeepers Rob Lainton and Sam Hornby and defender Joe Davis.

