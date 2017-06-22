Dan Jones: Barrow sign defender after Grimsby release

Dan Jones spent the 2016-17 season on loan with National League sides Gateshead and AFC Fylde

Barrow have signed defender Dan Jones following his release by Grimsby Town.

Jones made five appearances for Grimsby and was let go in May following loan spells with Gateshead and AFC Fylde.

The 22-year-old defender began his career at Sunderland before moving to Hartlepool in 2013, where he made 41 appearances in all competitions.

He becomes Barrow manager Paul Cox's third summer signing after midfielder Bradley Bauress and striker Jordan White joined the National League side.

