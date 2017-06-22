Jack Payne: Ebbsfleet sign ex-Blackpool midfielder

Jack Payne started in all three of Blackpool's League Two play-off games last season

National League side Ebbsfleet have signed midfielder Jack Payne following his release by Blackpool.

Payne made 38 League Two appearances for Blackpool last season to help them earn promotion through the play-offs.

The 25-year-old joined Blackpool in July 2016, having previously had spells with Gillingham and Peterborough.

He is Ebbsfleet's second signing since being promoted from National League South in May, following the arrival of Whitehawk striker Danny Mills.

Meanwhile, Fleet skipper Danny Kedwell has agreed a new deal with the club for next season.

The 34-year-old, who scored 13 goals to help them to promotion last term, will continue to combine playing and his youth coaching role.