Elliott List: Gillingham winger signs new contract

Elliott List has yet to score for Gillingham in 25 appearances for the club

Gillingham winger Elliott List has signed a new contract to stay with the League One side until the end of the 2017-18 season.

List made 19 appearances for the Gills last season as they finished 20th in the League One table.

The 20-year-old has spent his entire senior career at Priestfield, making his debut in December 2015.

"He will only get better as he plays more matches," head coach Ady Pennock told the club website.