Draw made for Uefa Women's Under-19 Championship

Northern Ireland Under-19 women's team in action against Slovakia
Hosts Northern Ireland will play Germany, Scotland and Spain in the Uefa Women's Under-19 Championship.

England's opponents in the tournament which runs from 8-20 August will be Italy, Netherlands and holders France.

The draw was made on Thursday at a ceremony staged at the City Hall in Belfast.

The matches will be played at Ballymena Showgrounds, Portadown's Shamrock Park, Mourneview Park in Lurgan and National Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.

Northern Ireland are playing in the final stages of the tournament for the first time.

Germany have won the tournament on a record six occasions while England's one victory came in 2009 when they won the championship in Belarus.

Group A
Northern Ireland, Germany, Scotland, Spain
Group B
Italy, Netherlands, France, England
Tuesday, 8 August
ScotlandvGermanyWindsor Park 15:00
ItalyvEnglandLurgan 15:00
FrancevNetherlandsBallymena 15:00
Northern IrelandvSpainBelfast 19:00
Friday, 11 August
ItalyvFranceBelfast 15:00
GermanyvSpainPortadown 15:00
NetherlandsvEnglandBelfast 19:00
Northern IrelandvScotlandLurgan 19:00
Monday, 14 August
NetherlandsvItalyPortadown 15:00
EnglandvFranceBallymena 15:00
SpainvScotlandLurgan 19:00
GermanyvNorthern IrelandBallymena 19:00

