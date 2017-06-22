Draw made for Uefa Women's Under-19 Championship
Hosts Northern Ireland will play Germany, Scotland and Spain in the Uefa Women's Under-19 Championship.
England's opponents in the tournament which runs from 8-20 August will be Italy, Netherlands and holders France.
The draw was made on Thursday at a ceremony staged at the City Hall in Belfast.
The matches will be played at Ballymena Showgrounds, Portadown's Shamrock Park, Mourneview Park in Lurgan and National Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Northern Ireland are playing in the final stages of the tournament for the first time.
Germany have won the tournament on a record six occasions while England's one victory came in 2009 when they won the championship in Belarus.
|Group A
|Northern Ireland, Germany, Scotland, Spain
|Group B
|Italy, Netherlands, France, England
|Tuesday, 8 August
|Scotland
|v
|Germany
|Windsor Park 15:00
|Italy
|v
|England
|Lurgan 15:00
|France
|v
|Netherlands
|Ballymena 15:00
|Northern Ireland
|v
|Spain
|Belfast 19:00
|Friday, 11 August
|Italy
|v
|France
|Belfast 15:00
|Germany
|v
|Spain
|Portadown 15:00
|Netherlands
|v
|England
|Belfast 19:00
|Northern Ireland
|v
|Scotland
|Lurgan 19:00
|Monday, 14 August
|Netherlands
|v
|Italy
|Portadown 15:00
|England
|v
|France
|Ballymena 15:00
|Spain
|v
|Scotland
|Lurgan 19:00
|Germany
|v
|Northern Ireland
|Ballymena 19:00