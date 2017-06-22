Draw made for Uefa Women's Under-19 Championship

Northern Ireland Under-19 women's team in action against Slovakia

Hosts Northern Ireland will play Germany, Scotland and Spain in the Uefa Women's Under-19 Championship.

England's opponents in the tournament which runs from 8-20 August will be Italy, Netherlands and holders France.

The draw was made on Thursday at a ceremony staged at the City Hall in Belfast.

The matches will be played at Ballymena Showgrounds, Portadown's Shamrock Park, Mourneview Park in Lurgan and National Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.

Northern Ireland are playing in the final stages of the tournament for the first time.

Germany have won the tournament on a record six occasions while England's one victory came in 2009 when they won the championship in Belarus.

Group A Northern Ireland, Germany, Scotland, Spain

Group B Italy, Netherlands, France, England

Tuesday, 8 August Scotland v Germany Windsor Park 15:00 Italy v England Lurgan 15:00 France v Netherlands Ballymena 15:00 Northern Ireland v Spain Belfast 19:00

Friday, 11 August Italy v France Belfast 15:00 Germany v Spain Portadown 15:00 Netherlands v England Belfast 19:00 Northern Ireland v Scotland Lurgan 19:00