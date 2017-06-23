Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Lafferty, Hibs, Motherwell

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are ready to reject their ticket allocation for the Champions League tie with Linfield in Belfast due to security issues surrounding the match. (Daily Record)

Manager Brendan Rodgers has warned Celtic's rivals that his squad will be even better next term due to the development of many of his young players. (Daily Record)

Chairman Dave King says that given the position Rangers have been in during the past few years, Celtic should be even further ahead of the Ibrox club than they currently are. (Scottish Sun)

And King has praised manager Pedro Caixinha for his ruthlessness, insisting the Portuguese coach stuck to his principles in the 5-1 defeat to Celtic in April in order to find out which players could play in his system. (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty, now a free agent, has been linked with a move to Hearts

New signings Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera say Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha was a major reason for them joining the Ibrox club. (Daily Record)

Scot Mark Fotheringham, who once played for Anorthosis Famagusta, says Rangers will be shocked at the quality of Cypriot side AEL Limassol if they end up facing them in their second Europa League qualifier. (Daily Record)

Richard Foster says his St Johnstone outfit will not treat Lithuanian rivals FK Trakai lightly in Europa League qualifying. (Daily Record)

Former Aberdeen, Preston and Fleetwood midfielder Barry Nicholson insists Liam Boyce's move to Burton Albion proves once again that Scotland is the perfect place for players to build their reputations ahead of moves to England. (Daily Record)

Northern Ireland assistant manager Jimmy Nicholl has urged striker Kyle Lafferty to jump at the chance to move to Hearts. (Scottish Sun)

Lafferty will become one of Hearts' highest-paid players if he makes the move to Tynecastle. (Scotsman)

Billy King knows Dundee United are the favourites to take the Championship title this term

Inverness Caley Thistle manager John Robertson is keen to sell goalkeeper Owain Fon-Williams to help fund a squad rebuild. (Daily Record)

Retiring Motherwell skipper Keith Lasley says he was almost in tears when his son asked him who would be wearing his number 14 shirt next season. (Scottish Sun)

Danny Swanson says Hibs defender Darren McGregor helped him seal a dream move to the Easter Road club. (Scottish Sun)

Billy King insists his Dundee United team-mates must thrive on the pressure of being favourites for the Championship title this season. (Daily Record)

Scottish football bosses have decided against following England's lead by ripping up sponsorship deals with betting companies. (Daily Express)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland's Stephen Maguire has set his sights on regaining his place in the top 16 of world snooker. (Daily Record)

Gregor Townsend expects big things from Glasgow Warriors' Nick Grigg against Fiji on Saturday

Ross Ford has no plans to quit as he prepares to make his record-breaking 110th appearance for Scotland. (Daily Mail)

And head coach Gregor Townsend has backed Nick Grigg to shine when he makes his Scotland debut against Fiji on Saturday. (Daily Mail)