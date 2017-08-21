Women's Champions League: Swansea City head to Romania for qualifiers

Olympique Lyonnais beat Paris Saint-Germain on penalties in the 2017 final in Cardiff

Striker Jodie Passmore says Swansea City need to be "at their best," as the Welsh club start their Champions League campaign in Romania.

Swansea face Scottish side Hibernian on Tuesday, 22 August before further group games with hosts Olimpia Cluj-Napoca on Friday, 25 August and WFC-2 Kharkiv of Ukraine on Monday, 28 August.

The WPL champions are one of 40 teams in 10 qualifying groups.

This will be Swansea's third time in the competition.

"Qualifying for the Champions League group stages is always special due to such high profile of the tournament," Passmore said.

"It's a great reward for all the hard work the team put in last season and a brilliant opportunity to play against some of the top teams in Europe.

"We will need to be at our best."

Manager Ian Owen said: "We are excited to be in this tournament again.

"We know it is tough, we know we will be up against it but we are ready for it.

"We will do our best to represent the league and we would like to do our country proud."