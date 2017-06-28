Europa League qualifier: Odd v Ballymena United (Thu)

Ballymena United players congratulate Kevin Braniff after the striker scored the goal against Glenavon which secured a lucrative Europa League place

Ballymena United will mark their long-awaited return to European competition with a testing away trip to Norwegian side Odd in Skien on Thursday evening.

Ballymena secured their place in the first qualifying round by beating Glenavon 2-1 in the Europa League qualifier final just seven weeks ago.

Their opponents finished third in the top flight of their domestic league last year and lie fourth this season.

Odd have competed in the Europa League for the last two seasons.

The Norwegian club, who play at the 12,500-capacity Skagerak Arena, were comprehensively beaten by German giants Borussia Dortmund in the play-off round in 2015 and lost at the second qualifying round stage 12 months ago.

Ballymena manager David Jeffrey has strengthened his squad in the close season with the additions of Steven McCullough, Andrew Burns, Emmet Friars, Michael Gault and Stephen McAlorum.

The Sky Blues ended the Irish Premiership season in fourth position, their highest league finish for 26 years.

They will play the second leg of the tie at Crusaders' Seaview ground in north Belfast on 6 July.

Financial windfall

Ballymena's qualification for the competition is estimated to boost their coffers by the region of £200,000.

In preparation for their European tie, the Braidmen drew 0-0 with Welsh outfit Connah's Quay Nomads and went down 1-0 to Championship team Loughgall in friendly fixtures.

Ballymena's last foray into Europe saw them lose 7-0 on aggregate to Danish side Odense BK in the now defunct Intertoto Cup first round in June 2004.

The Irish League side clinched a staggering 0-0 draw in the away leg, before being trounced in the return match a week later.

Prior to that, the County Antrim team qualified for the European Cup Winners' Cup three times as a result of their Irish Cup victories in 1981, 1984 and 1989.

They lost 6-0 on aggregate to an AS Roma side that included Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti following the first of their cup successes, then were humbled by Maltese minnows Hamrun Spartans three years later.

Belgian giants Anderlecht were visitors to the Showgrounds in 1989 but a 6-0 away loss was followed by a 4-0 home reverse.