Europa League Qualifier: FC Midtjylland v Derry City

BBC coverage

Derry midfielder Barry McNamee (R) has been ruled out of Thursday's game through injury.

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels is unable to call on the club's latest signings for their Europa League qualifier tie against FC Midtjylland.

The Candystripes recently announced the capture of three players but they can't be registered with the squad until the start of the transfer window on 1 July.

Midtjylland recently finished fourth in the Danish Superliga and qualified for the Europa League through a play-off.

The winners will play Ferencváros or Jelgava in the second qualifying round.

Derry are also without the injured Barry McNamee and Conor McDermott for their first European tie since 2014, which has left Shiels with a squad of just 15 players to choose from.

"We've got a few players missing and we can't go and sign cover for Europe because our window starts in July, which is a massive disadvantage," the Shiels said.

"They [Midtjylland] are primed, they've just finished their season and their fitness levels are high."

"It's all of these little obstacles that you have to try and contest and it's just a pity that we've got three really good players we've just brought to the club who can't play"

Midtjylland, who feature former Real Madrid and Spurs midfielder, Rafael van der Vaart in their squad, were beaten in the play-off round of last season's Europa League and famously knocked Southampton out of the tournament in 2015.

"They're formidable," Shiels admitted.

"The priority is to compete and give a good account of ourselves and hopefully bring back a result so that we can come back (with a chance of qualifying)."

"It will be great to come back and be right inside the tie and to come back to Sligo and fill the stadium. It would be fantastic."