Europa League qualifier: Crusaders v FK Liepaja (Thu)

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter could give debuts to his four summer signings in the Europa League qualifier first leg against FK Liepaja at Seaview.

Brian Jensen, Sean Ward, Jamie Glackin and Mark McAllister are all available for the game against the Latvians.

Crues midfielder Declan Caddell is on holiday and misses the game.

"All the new boys are in contention to start and we expect a tough test against a strong, tall and well organised team," said Baxter.

He added: "We know very little about Liepaja but I have watched them in one game and seen highlights clips.

"We have experience of playing and beating teams from this area in Europe so we know what to expect."

Former Dungannon, Linfield and Portadown striker McAllister is the latest arrival at Seaview, signing a one-year deal on Tuesday.

"We know that Mark can be one of the top players in the Irish League," said Baxter.

"He's still only 28 and it's up to him now to reproduce the form that made him such a great forward three years ago."