Champions League - Qualifying First Round - 1st Leg
Linfield19:45La Fiorita
Venue: Windsor Park

Linfield v La Fiorita (Wed)

Linfield striker Andrew Waterworth finished last season in superb form
Linfield striker Andrew Waterworth finished last season in superb form

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Preview, score updates and report on the BBC Sport website

Linfield will not be distracted by the "carrot" of a Champions League tie against Celtic when they take on La Fiorita, says manager David Healy.

The Irish Premiership winners host the champions of San Marino on Wednesday in the first qualifying round first leg, with the winners facing Celtic.

"It's a game we should relish and look forward to - it doesn't matter who the carrot is awaiting us," said Healy.

"Our only focus is on this game and the return leg next Tuesday."

Linfield could hand a debut to their close-season signings at Windsor Park.

Midfielder Robert Garrett has returned to the club from Portadown while Andrew Mitchell and forward Jordan Stewart have also joined.

Centre-back Jimmy Callacher is out of both legs with a hernia problem, which would also rule him out of any tie against Celtic.

"We know what the prize potentially is even if it had been another club we had drawn in the second round," added Healy.

"Financially for the club getting through a round in Europe has always been important.

"We have done our homework on La Fiorita and we will give them the utmost respect as champions of their country."

La Fiorita are without their captain Andy Selva after he was ruled out because of an Achilles injury.

The San Marino international will also miss the return leg on 4 July.

La Fiorita have won their national title four times and are celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Linfield, who reached the European Cup quarter-finals in 1967, are back in the Champions League qualifiers after a five-year absence.

David Healy's men pipped Crusaders to the title last season to win the Irish League for a 52nd time.

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll helped the club win three trophies in the 2016-2017 campaign.

The dates for the second qualifying round games are 11/12 July and 18/19 July.

However, if Linfield progress the first leg in Belfast would be moved to 14 July because of security concerns.

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Wednesday 28th June 2017

    View all Champions League fixtures

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Arsenal64201861214
    2Paris St G6330137612
    3Ludo Razgd6033615-93
    4Basel6024312-92

    B

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Napoli6321118311
    2Benfica6222101008
    3Besiktas6141914-57
    4Dynamo Kiev61238625

    C

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Barcelona65012041615
    2Man City6231121029
    3B Gladbach6123512-75
    4Celtic6033516-113

    D

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Atl Madrid650172515
    2Bayern Mun6402146812
    3FC Rostov6123612-65
    4PSV Eindhoven6024411-72

    E

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Monaco632197211
    2Bayer Levkn624084410
    3Tottenham62136607
    4CSKA6033511-63

    F

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Bor Dortmd64202191214
    2Real Madrid63301610612
    3Legia War6114924-154
    4Sporting610558-33

    G

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Leicester641176113
    2FC Porto632193611
    3FC Copenhagen62317259
    4Club Brugge6006214-120

    H

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Juventus6420112914
    2Sevilla632173411
    3Lyon62225328
    4Dinamo Zagreb6006015-150
    View full Champions League tables

    Top Stories

    Related to this story