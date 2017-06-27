Linfield v La Fiorita (Wed)

Linfield striker Andrew Waterworth finished last season in superb form

Linfield will not be distracted by the "carrot" of a Champions League tie against Celtic when they take on La Fiorita, says manager David Healy.

The Irish Premiership winners host the champions of San Marino on Wednesday in the first qualifying round first leg, with the winners facing Celtic.

"It's a game we should relish and look forward to - it doesn't matter who the carrot is awaiting us," said Healy.

"Our only focus is on this game and the return leg next Tuesday."

Linfield could hand a debut to their close-season signings at Windsor Park.

Midfielder Robert Garrett has returned to the club from Portadown while Andrew Mitchell and forward Jordan Stewart have also joined.

Centre-back Jimmy Callacher is out of both legs with a hernia problem, which would also rule him out of any tie against Celtic.

"We know what the prize potentially is even if it had been another club we had drawn in the second round," added Healy.

"Financially for the club getting through a round in Europe has always been important.

"We have done our homework on La Fiorita and we will give them the utmost respect as champions of their country."

La Fiorita are without their captain Andy Selva after he was ruled out because of an Achilles injury.

The San Marino international will also miss the return leg on 4 July.

La Fiorita have won their national title four times and are celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Linfield, who reached the European Cup quarter-finals in 1967, are back in the Champions League qualifiers after a five-year absence.

David Healy's men pipped Crusaders to the title last season to win the Irish League for a 52nd time.

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll helped the club win three trophies in the 2016-2017 campaign.

The dates for the second qualifying round games are 11/12 July and 18/19 July.

However, if Linfield progress the first leg in Belfast would be moved to 14 July because of security concerns.