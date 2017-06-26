Northampton Town: Chinese company 5USport buy stake in Cobblers

Northampton Town have been owned by a Kelvin Thomas-led consortium since November 2015

A Chinese sports development and education firm has agreed to purchase a "major stake" in Northampton Town.

Guangzhou-based 5USport now has a stake in the holding company which owns the majority shareholding in the Cobblers.

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas said there would be no change to the overall structure of the League One club.

But there would be investment in the playing budget for boss Justin Edinburgh, as well as the East Stand and "other development areas".

Chief executive of 5USport, Tom Auyeung, said: "We have been looking at partnering with an English football club for about 18 months now.

"We have looked closely at others, but none ticked as many boxes for us as Northampton Town.

Northampton Town finished 16th in League One last season

"We are very excited to be able to agree this partnership with (director) David Bower and Kelvin Thomas over the past few months, and we thank them for their professionalism and honesty throughout this process.

"We are not looking at making any changes in terms of the staffing and are pleased to announce Kelvin has agreed to continue in his role as chairman."

Thomas completed his takeover of the Cobblers from David Cardoza in November 2015 and since then the club won promotion to League One.

"What we really liked about 5USport was their vision and intention, so we are very pleased to be able to form this partnership," said Thomas.

"5USport want to invest in all the areas of the club on a sensible basis, but with a long-term view. This is not a short-term investment for them and we felt that was really positive for the club."