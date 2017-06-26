Jed Wallace: Millwall sign Wolves midfielder for undisclosed fee

Jed Wallace has made 35 appearances for Millwall across two loan spells at the Den

Millwall have signed midfielder Jed Wallace for an undisclosed fee from Championship rivals Wolves.

Wallace, who helped the Lions win promotion from League One last season after signing on loan in January, has agreed a three-year deal at the Den.

The 23-year-old joined Wolves from Portsmouth in May 2015, and made 30 league appearances for the club.

"He's a natural wide player, has pace, energy and work ethic and also end product," manager Neil Harris said.

"That's going to be really key towards us having a successful year in the Championship."

