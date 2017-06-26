Megan Campbell: Manchester City Women defender signs one-year contract extension

Campbell has 33 caps for Republic of Ireland

Manchester City Women defender Megan Campbell has signed a one-year contract extension at the club.

Campbell, 23, joined on a one-year deal in February 2016 but missed much of the season with injury.

She returned for the 2017 Spring Series and City's FA Cup win, scoring once and contributing four assists.

"This club is like a family. I'm really grateful to the players and staff for putting their trust in me," said the Republic of Ireland international.