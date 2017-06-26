Lincoln City: Matt Green, Ollie Palmer & Josh Ginnelly join League Two club

Matt Green has scored more than 100 league goals during his career

League Two newcomers Lincoln City have signed former Mansfield Town strikers Matt Green and Ollie Palmer on two-year contracts and have also re-signed Burnley winger Josh Ginnelly on loan.

Green, 30, was released by the Stags after being told he was not a part of manager Steve Evans' plans.

Ex-Leyton Orient forward Palmer, 25, ended last season on loan at Luton.

Ginnelly, 20, played 13 games during a loan spell with Lincoln last season and has joined on a season-long deal.

Lincoln won the National League title in 2016-17 and earned promotion to League Two after a six-year absence.

Speaking about the addition of Green, Imps boss Danny Cowley told the club website: "Technically he's a really good footballer. He can play up front in a pair, or play on his own so he gives a bit of flexibility and versatility."

On Palmer, Cowley added: "Physically he's unbelievable, he's mobile, and has a desire to score goals. He gives us an alternative option and gives us the opportunity to switch formation too.

"We are delighted to be able to extend the loan of Josh. We thought he bought into what we are and the pressing game we like to play. He's got real talent, pace and he's got a good end product."

