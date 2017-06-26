Emyr Huws: Cardiff accept bid for Wales midfielder from Ipswich

Wales midfielder Emyr Huws played 13 games on loan with Ipswich last season, scoring three goals

Cardiff City have accepted an offer for Wales midfielder Emyr Huws from rival Championship team Ipswich Town.

The 23-year-old spent the last four months of last season on loan at Portman Road.

"I spoke to [Ipswich manager] Mick McCarthy and we've... accepted an offer and I think it's just down to the two clubs to sort the little details out," Cardiff manager Neil Warnock said.

"I think the player is happy, he had a good time there and we wish him well."

Huws came through the Swansea City and Manchester City youth systems, signing senior forms with the Manchester giants in 2012.

The midfielder joined Wigan Athletic in September 2014 after a successful loan spell the previous season, but joined Cardiff in August 2016 on a three-year deal.

Huws struggled to break into the Bluebirds first team, however, and Warnock revealed that the player dipped into his own pocket to ensure he could go on loan to Ipswich to play regularly.

'He ended up paying some of the wages himself'

"Right on the [transfer] deadline day I said, 'I want you to stay, but if Ipswich don't come up with the wages you're going to have to stay'," Warnock told BBC Wales Sport.

"He ended up paying some of the wages himself, which I found incredible and I can't take my hat off to him enough.

"It's paid off for him, because he's going to get himself a club and a contract where he'll be happy playing."

Huws made his senior debut for Wales in a friendly against Iceland in March 2014 and has won 11 caps, scoring one goal.

Cardiff manager Warnock has also confirmed he wants to sign a further three players ahead of the new season.

Last week Cardiff signed striker Danny Ward from Rotherham United and the Bluebirds have also recruited goalkeepers Lee Camp and Neil Etheridge this summer on free transfers, as well as Scotland defender Callum Paterson and winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

