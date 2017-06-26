Alberto Moreno: Liverpool reject Napoli bid for defender

Moreno struggled for first-team football last season

Liverpool have rejected an £11m bid from Italian side Napoli for Alberto Moreno - and will demand £15m for the Spanish defender.

Moreno, 24, is also wanted by former club Sevilla in La Liga, while Serie A giants AC Milan and Inter Milan have expressed an interest in the left-back.

Liverpool will insist on £30m for France defender Mamadou Sakho, who had a spell at Crystal Palace last term.

And winger Lazar Markovic is a target for Watford and Zenit St Petersburg.

Moreno was displaced at left-back by James Milner last season but Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is in no hurry to sell the player, although Moreno may also want more first-team football at this stage of his career.

The Anfield club are confident they will get their full asking price for Sakho, 27, given the current market for centre-backs and the player's successful loan spell at Premier League rivals Palace last season.

Serbia winger Markovic is another player unlikely to be in Klopp's plans, especially following the addition of £34m forward Mohamed Salah from Roma.

New Watford manager Marco Silva may make a move for the 23-year-old, who joined Liverpool from Benfica in a £20m deal three years ago, after being impressed with Markovic during a loan spell at Hull City last season.

Russian side Zenit have also shown an interest in Markovic, who has had loan spells at Fenerbahce and Sporting Lisbon.