Celtic: Craig Gordon thrilled to see Jonny Hayes join the champions

Jonny Hayes was on target as Aberdeen took the lead against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final, although the Dons eventually lost the match.

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon is delighted at the prospect of playing beside Jonny Hayes rather than against him next season.

Winger Hayes joined the treble-winners from Aberdeen for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old scored twice against Gordon's side last term, including in the Scottish Cup final that Celtic went on to win 2-1.

"Jonny always seemed to do well when he played against us over the last couple of seasons," Gordon told Celtic TV.

"I'm glad he's on our team now rather than facing up to him."

'That's in the history books now'

Republic of Ireland international Hayes is Celtic's first signing of the summer following their unbeaten treble-winning campaign last term.

And while Gordon is proud to have been part of the historic season, he insists Celtic will not dwell on their achievement as they look to start the new season as strongly as possible.

"That's in the history books now, we've achieved that," the 34-year-old said.

"Now we've got to have the mindset of starting again. This is a new season.

Craig Gordon is looking to the future as Celtic aim to reach the Champions League group stages

"Everyone will always remember what we did last season, but it's up to us to go out and put a marker down for this season.

"We'll start off by doing that in the pre-season games then go and try to qualify for the Champions League."

Brendan Rodgers' Celtic begin their quest to reach the Champions League group stages early next month, with Northern Irish champions Linfield or San Marino minnows La Fiorita providing the first qualifying hurdle to be cleared.

And Gordon says the Scottish champions will leave nothing to chance, whoever they face.

"I'm sure it will be a difficult game - they all are at this stage, trying to qualify for the Champions League," he added.

"Whoever we get it's going to be a tricky tie and we need to make sure our preparations are right to ensure we're ready for it."