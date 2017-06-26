Jake Gray: Yeovil Town sign Luton Town midfielder for undisclosed fee

From the section

Jake Gray (centre) scored in Luton's EFL Cup win over Championship side Aston Villa in August 2016

Yeovil Town have signed Luton Town midfielder Jake Gray for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

Gray, 21, scored four goals in 28 appearances for the Hatters in 2016-17 but was transfer-listed at the end of the season.

He started his career with Crystal Palace before joining Luton in August 2016.

Boss Darren Way told the club website: "He played in some very big games last season and was a consistent performer."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.