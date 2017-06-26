Jake Gray: Yeovil Town sign Luton Town midfielder for undisclosed fee
Yeovil Town have signed Luton Town midfielder Jake Gray for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.
Gray, 21, scored four goals in 28 appearances for the Hatters in 2016-17 but was transfer-listed at the end of the season.
He started his career with Crystal Palace before joining Luton in August 2016.
Boss Darren Way told the club website: "He played in some very big games last season and was a consistent performer."
