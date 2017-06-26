Aberdeen: goalkeeper Joe Lewis extends his contract by two years

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis was an ever-present last season as the Pittodrie side finished runners-up in three competitions

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis has signed a two-year extension to his Pittodrie contract.

The 29-year-old joined last summer from Cardiff City and will now remain at the club until 2020.

An ever-present last season, the goalkeeper's aim is to win honours with Aberdeen, after losing two cup finals last term.

"I want to win trophies here after coming so close last season," Lewis told Aberdeen TV.

"I'm thoroughly enjoying my time here and it was an easy decision to make to stay longer. My family love it here and have settled in really well.

"The opportunity to play in Europe regularly is another bonus and one that cannot be underestimated."

Aberdeen were runners-up in all three domestic competitions last season, as Celtic secured the treble in an unbeaten campaign. Lewis was named in both the SPFL team of the year and the PFA Scotland team of the year.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes expects to add several new players to the squad this summer

Manager Derek McInnes was a target for Sunderland as the English side looked to appoint a successor to David Moyes, but he chose to remain at Pittodrie. The Dons also received a financial boost, with new director David Cormack pledging to invest in the club.

With Niall McGinn, Ryan Jack, Peter Pawlett and Ash Taylor all leaving Pittodrie at the end of last season, and Jonny Hayes moving to Celtic, Aberdeen intend to recruit several new players this season, but McInnes was also pleased to secure Lewis on a longer-term contract.

"We'll be making signings over the next period but there'll be no better news than Joe signing on for an extra two years," McInnes said.

"He's been magnificent from day one here and he's a big hit with the fans. Joe is an integral part of what we want to do here and I'm absolutely delighted he's staying."